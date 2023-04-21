CHANGE LANGUAGE
Covid-19: Active case tally touches 66,000 amid fresh spike
1-MIN READ

Covid-19: Active case tally touches 66,000 amid fresh spike

Curated By: News Desk

News18

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 12:10 IST

New Delhi, India

India recorded 28 Covid-related deaths on Friday. (File photo: PTI)

India recorded 28 Covid-related deaths on Friday. (File photo: PTI)

The number of people who recovered from the disease surged to 4,42,72,256, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

Amid a sudden surge in coronavirus infections in the country, India on Friday added 11,692 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally of active infections to 66,170, showed Union Health Ministry data.

Apart from this, 28 new Covid-related deaths were reported in the country and the total death toll has now reached 5,31,258. This includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore (4,48,69,684) while the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections. On the other hand, the recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who recovered from the disease surged to 4,42,72,256, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

This comes as India continues to record a steep uptick in Covid-19 cases, especially in Northern India.

Haryana on Thursday reported 1,059 fresh infections, nearly half of them from the Gurugram district while Delhi logged 1,603 new cases with a positivity rate of 26.75 per cent along with three fatalities.

Meanwhile, health experts and authorities have maintained that while the country may witness a rise in infections, there is no need to panic as the fatality rate and hospitalisation remains low.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:April 21, 2023, 12:10 IST
last updated:April 21, 2023, 12:10 IST