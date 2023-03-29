Covid-19: Day After Slight Dip, India's Virus Tally Sees Surge with 2,151 New Cases

India has recorded 2,151 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the official government data stated on Wednesday. The fresh tally shows a rise of nearly 600 cases in a day as the country logged 1,573 infections on Monday.

The high cases came on a day when top states like Delhi and Maharashtra saw record rise in coronavirus tally. While daily cases in Maharashtra more than doubled on Tuesday in comparison with Monday’s tally, cases in Delhi breached the 200 mark for the first time since September last year on Tuesday.

A national daily quoted experts as saying that the recombinant subvariant XBB 1.16, which was isolated in the first week of March by genomic scientists from Maharashtra, is responsible for 60% of the cases. The subvariant has also been linked with a death — though not with increased severity.

Delhi’s health department data, on the other hand, showed that the positivity rate in the national capital climbed to 11.82 per cent on Tuesday.

Deutsche Welle, a German broadcaster, quoted Public Health Foundation’s former president Srinath Reddy as saying: “New variants will keep coming as the virus keeps on mutating over time and the XBB 1.16 is the new strain. These are all from the omicron family, with higher infectivity and lower virulence."

