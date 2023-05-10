CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Home » India » Covid-19: India Logs 2,109 New Cases; Active Tally Dip to 21,406
1-MIN READ

Covid-19: India Logs 2,109 New Cases; Active Tally Dip to 21,406

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:48 IST

New Delhi, India

The Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore(Shutterstock)

The Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore(Shutterstock)

The death toll climbed to 5,31,722 with eight fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated

India has recorded 2,109 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases have come down to 21,406 from 22,742, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,74,909).

The death toll climbed to 5,31,722 with eight fatalities which includes those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 21,406, the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,21,781, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

top videos

    According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. covid-19
    2. coronavirus
    first published:May 10, 2023, 10:48 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 10:48 IST