Covid-19: India Logs 224 Cases; Active Tally At 4,503
Covid-19: India Logs 224 Cases; Active Tally At 4,503

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:13 IST

New Delhi, India

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (Photo: PTI File)

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,53,908 in the country, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

India saw a single-day rise of 224 fresh coronavirus cases while the active cases have decreased to 4,503, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,867 with one death, the data updated at 8 am stated. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,278).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,53,908 in the country, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

    According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
