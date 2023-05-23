CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Covid-19: India Logs 405 New Cases, Active Tally Dips to 7,104
1-MIN READ

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:42 IST

New Delhi, India

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore(File photo/PTI)

The death toll has increased to 5,31,843 with four deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala

India has logged 405 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 7,104 from 7,623, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,843 with four deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,87,339). The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,48,392 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 23, 2023, 11:42 IST
    last updated:May 23, 2023, 11:42 IST