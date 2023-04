India reported 7,178 new Covid cases and 9,011 recoveries in the last 24 hours following which the country’s active caseload now stands at 65,683 while the total number of recoveries touched 4,43,01,865.

The 24-hour Covid tally has dipped slightly from yesterday’s numbers.

The country conducted 78,342 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours while over 208 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in the same time frame.

