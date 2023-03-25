Highest in 146 Days, India Sees Over 1,500 New Covid Cases; Active Tally Crosses 8,500

India continues to witness a spike in new Coronavirus cases, with the country recording a single-day spike of 1,590 fresh infections in the past 24 hours-the highest in 146 days-according to the Union health ministry’s data released on Saturday.

With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,47,02,257. The number of active cases of the infection has climbed to 8,601, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,824 with six more fatalities, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

Three fatalities were reported in Maharashtra and one each was recorded in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity was recorded at 1.33 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.23 per cent.

The active cases account for 0.02 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral infection has gone up to 4,41,62,832, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.65 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country.

