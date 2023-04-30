Covid-19: India Logs Over 5,000 Cases, Slightly Lower Than Yesterday's Tally

India reported 5,874 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is marginally lower than the infections logged a day before, Union Health Ministry Data indicated.

Apart from that, the country saw 8,148 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload tally at 49,015.t

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 564 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 14.93 per cent, and one Covid-related fatality on Saturday, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, the national capital’s caseload climbed to 20,38,317 and the death toll rose to 26,627.

The fresh cases emerged from 3,778 tests, including 2,738 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, conducted the previous day, it said.

