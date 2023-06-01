CHANGE LANGUAGE
Covid-19: India Records 288 Cases; Active Tally Dip to 3,925
Covid-19: India Records 288 Cases; Active Tally Dip to 3,925

PTI

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 10:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The death toll has increased to 5,31,872 with two deaths which includes one fatality reconciled by Kerala (Photo: PTI File)

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent

India has logged 288 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 3,925 from 4,222, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,872 with two deaths which includes one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,876). The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,55,079 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:June 01, 2023, 10:59 IST
    last updated:June 01, 2023, 10:59 IST