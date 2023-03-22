Covid-19: PM Modi Calls for Increased Genome Sequencing, Daily Mock Drills at Hospitals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on wearing masks, increased testing, focus on genome sequencing and continued monitoring of acute respiratory infection (ARI) cases at a high-level meeting amid a surge in cases in the country. He also recommended mock drills be conducted regularly to ensure that hospitals are ready for all exigencies.

PM Modi directed officials to enhance the Whole Genome Sequencing of positive samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories. This will support tracking of newer variants, if any, and timely response, an official release by the Prime Minister’s Office read.

He urged everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks for patients, health professionals and health workers at hospital premises. Modi stressed the importance of wearing masks while visiting crowded areas, especially for senior citizens and people with co-morbidities.

ALSO READ | Active Covid Cases in India Cross 7,000; Over 1,000 New Infections In Last 24 Hours

Modi chaired the high-level meeting to assess the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign, the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and influenza types and their public health implications for the country.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of a spike in influenza cases in the country and a rise in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan briefed the prime minister on the global Covid-19 situation and the rising cases in India.

PM Modi was told that India has been witnessing a slight rise in new cases with average daily cases reported as 888 and weekly positivity reported as 0.98 per cent in the week ending March 22. However, 1.08 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally during the same week, the official statement read.

Effective Monitoring of IRI, Testing for Flu, SARS-Cov-2

The Prime Minister was apprised of the influenza situation in the country, particularly with respect to the rising number of H1N1 and H3N2 cases recorded in the last few months.

The Prime Minister has directed officials to effectively monitor IRI/SARI cases, ensuring that testing for influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and adenovirus is followed up with states.

He also emphasized the need to ensure the availability of required drugs and logistics for influenza and Covid-19 across health facilities, as well as the availability of sufficient beds and healthcare human resources.

Noting that the “Covid-19 pandemic is far from over", the prime minister said there is a need to monitor the status across the country on regular basis. He advised continuing to focus on the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and covid appropriate behaviour, enhancement of lab surveillance and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases.

Mock drills should be conducted regularly to ensure that our hospitals are ready for all exigencies, the statement read.

PM Modi exhorted the community to follow respiratory hygiene and to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour in crowded public places.

He was also briefed by government officials on the actions taken on the directions given by Prime Minister during the last Covid-19 review held on December 22. The Prime Minister was informed that “the availability and prices of 20 main Covid Drugs, 12 other drugs, 8 buffer drugs and 1 influenza drug is being monitored. A mock drill was also conducted on 27th December 2022 in 22,000 hospitals, and many remedial measures taken by hospitals thereafter," it read.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, Member (Health) NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul; Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba; Health & Family Welfare Secretary; Pharmaceuticals and Secretary, Biotechnology Secretary; DG, ICMR, Amit Khare, Advisor, PMO along with other senior officials.

On Wednesday, India recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths, one each reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala.

XBB.1.16 Variant ‘New Kid on the Block’

Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said the new XBB.1.16 variant could be a “new kid on the block" and is likely behind the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the country but emphasised there was no need for panic as long it does not cause severe illness and deaths.

“… As long as they don’t lead to severe illness, hospitalisation and deaths, it is alright because it helps in giving some degree of immunity to the population if they have mild illness," he told PTI.

Guleria called for active surveillance both at hospital and community levels to successfully identify any increase in the number of cases and hospital admissions. This will enable the timely implementation of containment strategies and other necessary public health measures, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here