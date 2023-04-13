CHANGE LANGUAGE
Covid-19 Surge: Maharashtra Records 1,086 New Cases, One Death; Active Tally 5,700
Covid-19 Surge: Maharashtra Records 1,086 New Cases, One Death; Active Tally 5,700

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 23:42 IST

Mumbai, India

In the wake of recent spurt in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai's civic body has made face masks mandatory inside the premises of all municipal hospitals from April 10. (Shutterstock)

In the wake of recent spurt in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai's civic body has made face masks mandatory inside the premises of all municipal hospitals from April 10. (Shutterstock)

It is the second consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above the 1000-mark

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,086 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 81,53,377 and the toll to 1,48,471, a health official said.

It is the second consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above the 1000-mark, he pointed out. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,115 cases.

Mumbai accounted for 274 cases, followed by 85 in Thane, 76 in Nagpur and 65 in Pune, while the sole death took place in Dhule, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 806 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,99,206, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,700, he said.

So far, 8,67,56,157 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 16,011 in the last 24 hours, as per state health department data.

Maharashtra’s coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 1,086; Fatality: 1; Active cases: 5,700; Tests: 16,011.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
