Covid: 27% Decline in Weekly Cases Suggests Current Surge May Have Peaked

Covid-19 cases in the country saw a dip of 27% in the last seven days as compared to last week’s tally marking the first decline in 13 weeks since the beginning of February. Given the decline in cases, it is safe to assume that the current surge might have peaked. India reported 53,737 fresh Covid cases from April 23-29 as compared to 73,873 in the previous week.

According to a TOI report, other indicators like fatalities, positivity rate and active cases also registered a drop. The death toll saw a slight decline to 131 on Saturday from 160 in the preceding week. Most of the states, except some in the East and the Northeast, saw a drop in fresh Covid cases in the last week (April 23-29).

Kerala reported the highest case count at 11,726 in the recent weeks, however, the number declined by 28% from the previous week. A similar decline in fresh cases was also reported in several other states like Haryana (5,203 down 27%), Maharashtra (4,117 down 33%), Uttar Pradesh (3,507 down 36%), and Tamil Nadu (2,937 down 20%).

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday launched a new initiative to help strengthen countries’ ability to plan for and deal with, another deadly pandemic like covid-19.

The new Preparedness and Resilience for Emerging Threats Initiative, or PRET, embodies the latest tools and approaches for shared learning and collective action established during the covid-19 pandemic, said WHO in a statement.

While addressing a media briefing in Geneva, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency would launch its fourth Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) issued by the UN health agency in the coming week.

