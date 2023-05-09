Covid: Cases Continue To Dip in India, Active Tally Drops to 22,742, Weekly Infections Down by 57%

India continued to witness a steep fall in new Covid-19 cases for the second week running, as the number of active cases fell down to 22,742 from 25,178, according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest data. A total of 1,331 fresh coronavirus infections were recorded on Tuesday, following which the Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800).

The fall in active cases indicates that the surge in infections was waning across the country.

The death toll climbed to 5,31,707 with 11 fatalities, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am.

At 22,742, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease also surged to 4,44,18,351.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India reported 21,798 cases in the first week of May, down 57 per cent from the previous week’s tally of 50,769 cases. With the exception of a few northeastern states, case counts dropped across India, according to a report by Times Of India.

As per the report, the number of districts with a high positivity rate, i.e. 10 per cent or more, has reduced to less than 100.

The health ministry’s latest data shows only 86 districts reported more than or equal to 10 per cent positivity rate across the country.

Of this, a maximum of 12 districts are in Assam, followed by 10 in Kerala and nine in Uttarakhand.

