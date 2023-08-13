CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rain TodayJadavpur UniversityAR Rahman Chennai ConcertChandrayaan 3Haryana 'Mahapanchayat'
Home » India » India Logs 38 New Covid Cases, Active Tally Dips To 1,470
1-MIN READ

India Logs 38 New Covid Cases, Active Tally Dips To 1,470

PTI

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 14:19 IST

New Delhi, India

A total 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. (Representational image: AP/File)

A total 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. (Representational image: AP/File)

The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent

India has logged 38 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,470, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,921, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.49 crore while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,883.

The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. ACtive Covid cases
  2. COVID cases in India
  3. covid cases in india in last 24 hours
first published:August 13, 2023, 14:19 IST
last updated:August 13, 2023, 14:19 IST