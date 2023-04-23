India Reports 10,112 Fresh Covid Cases, Active Tally at 67,806

India has reported 10,112 new Covid cases and 9,833 recoveries in the last 24 hours. India’s active caseload now stands at 67,806 while the number of total cases has reached 4,48,91,989.

The 24-hour Covid tally has dipped slightly from yesterday’s numbers. India yesterday registered 12,193 fresh Covid-19 cases.

India has also recorded 29 fresh Covid deaths, including seven reconciled by Kerala, in the last 24 hours after which the toll has climbed to 5,31,329.

With the latest numbers, the daily positivity rate is now at 7.03 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 5.43 per cent.

The national Covid recovery rate is at 98.66 per cent.

Delhi on on Saturday logged 1,515 Covid and six deaths, with a case positivity rate of 26.46 per cent. Maharashtra, meanwhile, recorded 850 fresh Covid cases and four deaths.

Maharashtra Health Minister Dr Tanaji Sawant on Saturday said the current XBB.1.16 variant of coronavirus was no cause for concern and that citizens should not panic about the rise in cases.

He said that the current wave will come down to an endemic stage by May 15 and a downward trend will be seen next month.

Serum Institute of India (SII) chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla, meanwhile, said the prevalent strain of Covid is mild.

Speaking about the rising cases of Covid in the country since March, Poonawalla said, “Currently, the Covid strain is not severe, it’s just a mild strain. Just for precautionary measures, elderly people can get the booster dose, but it would be their choice whether or not to take it.

As per a health bulletin of the Maharashtra government on Friday, the XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron is currently the dominant strain in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

