Covid-19: With 10,093 New Cases, India Sees Slight Decline in Daily Tally; Active Count Over 57.5K

India’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases witnessed a slight decline on Sunday after 10,093 new coronavirus infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry’s latest bulletin. A total of 10,753 cases were reported on Sunday. On Friday, the daily tally stood at 11,109 cases.

With the addition of new cases, India’s active caseload reached 57,542 which is 0.13 per cent of the total cases. The country’s total Covid tally currently stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,18,115).

As per the Ministry’s latest data, the death toll has also climbed to 5,31,114 with 23 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality rate to 1.19 per cent.

India also recorded 6,248 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the overall discharges to 4,42,29,459.

The recovery rate of the country currently stands at 98.68 per cent.

