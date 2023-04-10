Covid Cases on Rise, Are Hospitals Fit for Fight? Mock Drills Begin Across India to Check Prep, Infra

Acting on the instructions of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, a two-day countrywide mock drill began on Monday to check Covid preparedness of hospitals and state of medical infrastructure, even as India reported 5,880 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The active caseload in the country currently stands at 35,199, while the daily positivity rate is 6.91%. Mandaviya, in a meeting with states and union territories on Friday, asked the authorities to be vigilant.

The SoPs for Covid mock drill given to states mentioned that it needs to look into every aspect — from the entry of the patient into the hospital, screening, to ICU beds and medication.

In the last meeting, the states had assured that they would work with the Centre for effective prevention and management of Covid-19. They informed that they are maintaining vigil and are reviewing the present situation. The states also assured they will hold a mock drill for readiness of hospital infrastructure across both public and private health facilities on 10th and 11th April, 2023.

MANDAVIYA’s VISIT

Mandaviya went for the Covid mock drill review at RML hospital in the National Capital. Earlier, he was supposed to visit AIIMS Jhajjar, which was later cancelled.

AIIMS Jhajjar Director Sushma Bhatnagar told CNN-News18, “The aim is to fill in the gaps in case we are missing anything while preparing for Covid-19. With rising cases, we want to ensure we are well-prepared. There are about 25 ICU beds in the hospital for Covid patients, and depending on the situation we will increase the capacity. We want to highlight that there is no need to panic, but we need to be vigilant.”

STATUS CHECK

Around eight states are reporting a high number of Covid cases in India, with 10 or more districts seeing more than 10% positivity in Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi, and over five districts reporting more than 5% positivity in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana.

In the last meeting, Mandaviya had stressed on the importance of enhancing public awareness campaigns regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour. He requested all state health ministers to monitor and review the logistics and infrastructure, including availability of sufficient designated hospital beds, and ensure that there is adequate stock of essential medicines. States were also asked to regularly update their Covid data on the COVID India Portal.

