India Reports 9,629 New Covid Cases, Single-Day Tally Sees Spike in 24 Hours

India’s has registered 9,629 new Covid cases. The active caseload currently stands at 61,013. Yesterday, India reported 6,660 cases.

Today’s Covid Bulletin:

Fresh Cases Today: 9,629

Active Cases: 61,013

Recoveries in 24 Hours: 11,967

Total Recoveries: 4,43,23,045

Daily Positivity Rate: 5.38%

Weekly Positivity Rate: 5.61%

Active Cases Stand At: 0.14%

Recovery Rate Currently At: 98.67%

India’s daily tally has seen a jump today after reporting a dip for three straight days. India yesterday reported 6,660 fresh cases, 7,178 new Covid cases were reported on Monday, while 10,112 fresh infections were reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, 12,193 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in India.

Read all the Latest India News here