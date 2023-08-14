CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

India Records 39 Fresh Covid Cases, Active Tally Now 1,472

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 13:42 IST

New Delhi, India

India has 1,472 active Covid cases as on August 14, 2023. (Image: Shutterstock)

According to the health ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far

India logged 39 fresh coronavirus infections in a day while the number of active cases was recorded at 1,472, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,921, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country’s Covid-19 case tally was 4.49 crore.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,920 and the national recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent, according to the Health Ministry’s website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 14, 2023, 13:42 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 13:42 IST