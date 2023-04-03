Covid-19: Cases Go Up, Fastest Weekly Surge Since 3rd Wave; Experts Say Mask Up, Don't Panic

India registered its highest single-day Covid tally in six months on Sunday with over 3,800 fresh cases. The latest figures tell that the Covid caseload over the past week has gone up at the fastest rate since the third wave that the country witnessed in January 2022.

India logged a total 18,450 fresh Covid cases in the last week — March 26 to Arpil 1 — which is more than double than the tally of 8,781 that India registered in the week before that.

The 2.1x rise in cases is the first time since the third wave that the doubling time of infections has reduced to less than seven days.

Latest Covid Updates:

-India Records Jump in Daily Covid Tally With 3,824 Fresh Cases on Sunday

A day after India saw a slight dip in daily Covid cases, country’s 24-hour tally reported a jump again on Sunday with over 3,800 fresh cases of the novel virus.

The jump of 3,824 fresh Covid cases on Sunday came a day after India recorded 2,994 new Covid infections. On Friday, India logged 3,095 daily cases.

Sunday’s Covid Bulletin:

-3,824 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours in India

-18,389 active cases in India at present

-Active cases stand at 0.04 per cent

-1,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours increase total recoveries to 4,41,73,335

-Recovery rate currently at 98.77 per cent

-Daily positivity rate at 2.87 per cent

-Weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent

-Slight Rise in Fresh Covid Cases in Delhi

Delhi reported a slight rise in daily cases on Sunday with 429 fresh infections, a day after it logged a tally of 416. Sunday’s Covid tally was the highest in more than seven months for Delhi, with the positivity rate rising to 16.09 per cent, as per data shared by the city health department.

The city also reported one Covid-related death. The health bulletin, however, said the primary cause of death was not Covid. The death toll due to the infection stands at 26,530.

Delhi saw 416 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 14.37 per cent. The city recorded 295 coronavirus cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 12.48 per cent. On Wednesday, the national capital logged 300 cases and two deaths while the positivity rate was 13.89 per cent.

Delhi recorded 214 cases with a positivity rate of 11.82 per cent on Tuesday, 115 cases with a positivity rate of 7.45 per cent on Monday, and 153 cases with a positivity rate of 9.13 per cent last Sunday.

-‘Prepared to Face Any Eventuality’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Amid the uptick in Covid cases, the Delhi government said it is keeping an eye on the surge and is “prepared to face any eventuality".

Addressing media on Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said only three deaths have been reported over the last four-five days, adding that in all three patients, comorbidities were “very severe". Delhi CM had said it has been assessed that the fatality was due to comorbidities and perhaps Covid was “incidental, but one can’t say that."

CM Kejriwal had said there was no need to worry for now and that the city government was taking all required steps.

-‘Mask Up, Avoiding Public Gatherings’: Experts on Covid Surge in Delhi

Amid the surging Covid cases in Delhi, experts have stressed that there is no need to panic over the absolute numbers and the focus should be on protecting the vulnerable population, especially those who are immunocompromised or have comorbidities.

They have also advised people to remain cautious by masking up and avoiding public gatherings.

“There is a clear dissociation between infection and disease. It means that people are testing positive but they do not have symptoms. There is increased testing for flu so there is targeted testing and hence an increase in cases," news agency PTI quoted Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public health specialist, as saying.

“Since there is a surge, patients admitted (for other ailments) are being tested and they are turning out to be Covid positive," he said, explaining that since the variant XBB.1.6 has a “growth advantage", there is an increase in cases.

However, he stressed that at this juncture, there is no point in just tracking absolute numbers.

“Our focus should be on looking for clinical cases rather than laboratory-tested cases. For India, there is a 30-fold increase in cases but the daily deaths have not increased in that proportion. We should not worry about the actual number of cases but clinical outcomes.

“It is time we should focus on an integrated approach of clinical, epidemiological and genomic one. All three should be reviewed together to reach a conclusion," he said.

Apart from Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Haryana are also among the states that have recorded a surge in cases over the last few days.

