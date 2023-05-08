Covid Caution: 56% Delhi-NCR Patients In Past 45 days Experienced Lingering Cough, Finds Survey

At least 56% of Delhi-NCR residents, who had Covid or viral infection with similar symptoms in the past 45 days experienced lingering cough, a survey by LocalCircles has found.

On May 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that Covid-19 is no longer a public health emergency, although it is still a global health threat. In mid-April, it had added XBB.1.16, nicknamed as Arcturus, as a variant of interest. Although registered active Covid cases in India have dropped to around 30,000, one issue that people have been reporting is the lingering conditions some are still experiencing several weeks post their Covid or viral infection.

The reporting has been the highest from residents of Delhi and NCR.

Delhi-NCR had a high prevalence of XBB.1.16 in April and almost one in two households surveyed in the third week of April in a LocalCircles survey indicated that one or more individuals had Covid symptoms.

With many in the city reporting lingering symptoms, LocalCircles conducted a fresh survey in the first week of May to find out exactly what people were still experiencing in Delhi and the four NCR cities of Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

THE SURVEY

“What are the symptoms one or more members in your family are still experiencing post their Covid/ viral infection in the last 45 days?” the respondents were asked. Some among the 10,822 respondents pointed to more than one health issue.

The biggest complaint of 56% of respondents was lingering cough; 22% complained of lingering breathlessness; 22% of lingering fatigue; 11% of lingering cold; 11% of lingering joint pain; 11% of lingering chest inflammation; and 11% of lingering stuttering. The survey result seemed to indicate impact on the lung or respiratory system of Delhi-NCR residents.

The key here for impacted residents of Delhi is to monitor themselves and if these symptoms persist for more than 30-45 days to consult their doctor and get additional tests/investigations done.

THE DEMOGRAPHICS

The survey received over 10,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. 64% respondents were men while 36% respondents were women. The survey was conducted via LocalCircles platform and all participants were validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in this survey.

LocalCircles, a community social media platform, enables citizens and small businesses to escalate issues for policy and enforcement interventions and enables the government to make policies that are citizen and small business centric.

