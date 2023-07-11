CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » COVID-19: India Records 20 Fresh Cases, Active Caseload Declines to 1,420
1-MIN READ

COVID-19: India Records 20 Fresh Cases, Active Caseload Declines to 1,420

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 11:17 IST

New Delhi, India

The active cases of the infection has declined to 1,420. (File photo:PTI)

According to the Union Health Ministry's website, the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.1 per cent

India has recorded 20 fresh coronavirus cases while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 1,420, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,31,913, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

With the fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,49,94,619, the data showed.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,44,61,286 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
July 11, 2023
July 11, 2023