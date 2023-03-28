Covid cases in India are on a rise, with the latest government data showing a 3.5-fold rise in tally in two weeks, in states that were already recording high caseload. Four districts in Delhi, two each in Kerala and Maharashtra and one in Gujarat recorded the highest weekly test positivity rate (TPR).

The Centre’s data showed the number of districts with a weekly TPR of 10% or more has increased to 32 across 14 states and Union Territories. According to a report in Times of India, there were 63 districts spread across 19 states/UTs where the TPR was 5-10% in the March 19-25 week, up from 15 (across eight states) two weeks ago.

The break-up of areas recording the highest weekly TPR showed South Delhi with 13.8% test positivity rate, East Delhi with 13.1%, North-East Delhi with 12.3% and Central Delhi with 10.4%.

Others included Wayanad (14.8%) and Kottayam (10.5%) in Kerala, Ahmedabad (10.7%) in Gujarat, and Sangli (14.6%) and Pune (11.1%) in Maharashtra, the TOI report stated.

Maharashtra’s TPR has gone up to 4.58% on March 24 from 0.54% in the week ending March 3, even as Mumbai’s positivity rate on Monday was almost 10% due to fewer tests the previous day.

“We have asked all hospitals to intensify their surveillance of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and also increase the number of Covid-19 tests," BMC executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare was quoted.

The report further stated that TPR is the percentage of total samples testing positive for Covid. Two weeks ago, nine districts across five states had recorded a TPR of at least 10%, which is a marker of a high caseload.

No Need to Panic

The report quoted Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the national Covid task force of the Indian Medical Association, as saying that despite a surge in Covid cases, hospitals across the country were not getting a rush of Covid patients as yet. But we need to follow this data more closely, he added.

Doctors said that coronavirus patients were showing similar set of symptoms as during the third wave of the pandemic in India between January and March last year.

The doctors said wearing masks is advisable. Some added that it is a social responsibility to wear masks if people are infected or have a cough and cold. Also, citizens must take precautions themselves and use sanitizer, even if not mandated by the government.

Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is crucial as it can help our bodies fight the virus. Those vaccinated are also less likely to develop severe complications due to the virus. It is advised that people still not vaccinated with a booster dose, should get one immediately.

Centre’s Preparation

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who chaired the high-level meeting on Monday, stressed on ramping up testing with a higher proportion of RT-PCR, and whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

Urging people to follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour at all times, he stressed the need to increase administration of precaution dose, especially in the vulnerable population group.

Bhushan advised states to undertake mock drills across all health facilities on April 10 and 11 to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources.

He informed about the status of the last mock drill which was conducted on December 27, according to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry.

The health secretary said that irrespective of the new Covid variants, the approach of “test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour" continues to remain the tested strategy for the pandemic management. This would facilitate undertaking of appropriate public health measures, he said.

States were also urged to ensure availability of sufficient designated beds and health workers across the states, enhance community awareness regarding disease and vaccination and regularly update Covid-19 data in the Covid India portal.

India’s Daily Covid Tally

India logged 1,805 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have surpassed the 10,000-mark after 134 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The active cases have increased to 10,300, the data updated at 8 am on Monday stated. On Sunday, the health ministry had put the count of active cases at 9,433.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,837 with six deaths, one each reported by Chandigarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in a span of 24 hours, and two reconciled by Kerala. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.47 crore (4,47,05,952), the data stated.

Read all the Latest India News here