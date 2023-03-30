Covid Spike: Delhi Records Highest Cases Since Sept, NCR Ramps Up Testing; Maha Sees 2-fold Rise in 24 Hours | Top Points

Covid cases have largely been on a rise in several parts of the country including the national capital. Delhi recorded the highest single day tally since September last year, with 300 cases on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the positivity rate climbed to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The NCR region — primarily Noida and Ghaziabad — have ramped up testing owing to a rise in the number of cases. Maharashtra on the other hand, saw a two-fold rise in the Covid tally on Wednesday, as it recorded 450 fresh cases on Wednesday.

In Maharashtra, the XBB 1.16 variant of Covid 19 is said to be dominant, which is leading to an exponential rise in cases. The variant was isolated in early March and experts say it is responsible for more than 60 per cent of the cases. However, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,423 with no fresh addition to the tally in the last 24 hours.

Overall, India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus cases, the highest in five months, according to the Union health ministry. A total of 2,208 cases were recorded on October 28 last year. The active cases rose to 11,903 on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded the highest single day tally since September last year, with 300 cases on Wednesday, with two fatalities. Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts of Uttar Pradesh, both adjoining Delhi, according to official orders issued last week.

On an average, 54 of the 7,986 beds are occupied in the dedicated Covid 19 hospitals in Delhi, while 452 patients are in home isolation, the health department said.

Medical experts have recommended getting innoculated with the booster dose of Covid vaccine amid a rise in cases. However, they maintain that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Amid a gradual increase in the number of Covid cases in Delhi, experts say the new XBB.1.16 variant of the virus could be driving the surge. The rise could be a result of more people getting themselves tested for Covid as a precaution when they actually get infected with the influenza virus and develop similar symptoms.

