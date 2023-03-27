Covid Spike: India Records 1,805 Fresh Cases, Active Tally Over 10K; Health Ministry Meet Today

Covid-19 infections continued to witness a spike in India on Monday, with the country recording 1805 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s latest data. With the addition of new cases, the active tally crossed 10,000 cases.

Amid the rising cases, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a meeting, via video conferencing, with States’ Health Secretaries and senior officers to review Covid-19 preparedness today evening.

A nationwide mock drill is also being planned for April 10-11 wherein health facilities from all districts are expected to participate. Details of the mock drill will be communicated in the meeting today.

Covid Cases Spike Across India: Here’s The Cheatsheet

▶ 1,805 New Covid Cases in India, Active Tally Over 10K: India logged 1,805 new coronavirus cases, registering a drop of 85 cases as compared to the previous day. With the addition of new cases, the active cases increased to 10,300, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

India on Sunday logged 1,890 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 149 days.

The daily positivity was recorded at 3.19 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.39 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,64,815, with 932 new recoveries.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

▶38 New Covid Cases in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri: Thirty-eight fresh Covid cases were recorded in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. All the 38 cases — 37 girls and a staff — were from the Kasturba school in Mitauli block where another student had tested positive on March 23, said Chief Medical Officer Dr Santosh Gupta.

With the fresh cases, the total active Covid cases in the district stands at 41, officials said.

Gupta said apart from 39 positive cases at the Kasturba school, two other people -one from Mitauli and another from Behjam block- have tested positive for the infection.

District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh said all the persons including the students were healthy and there was no need to panic.

▶Delhi Reports 153 Covid Cases, Govt Hospitals Conduct Mock Drills: Delhi on Sunday reported 153 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 139 reported on the previous day, as per the government health bulletin. However, no Covid-19-related death has been reported in the same time span.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of the city has risen to 9.13 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 528 out of which 340 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 96 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries so far has gone to 19,81,680, while Delhi’s total caseload is 20,08,732 and the death toll in the city continue at 26,524.

With Covid cases slowly increasing in the national capital, Delhi government hospitals conducted mock drills to deal with a spike.

▶One More Death, 15 New Covid Cases in Himachal Pradesh: A 65-year-old woman succumbed to Covid in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, taking the total deaths due to the disease to 4,195 so far, officials said on Sunday.

As many as 15 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours while nine patients were cured, according to data of the state health and family welfare department.

Himachal has witnessed a spurt in Covid cases and the number of active Covid cases has increased from 133 to 415 in the past two weeks, they said.

The maximum 98 active cases are in Shimla, 95 in Mandi, 64 in Kangra, 61 in Solan, 32 in Hamirpur, 16 in Sirmaur,12 in Bilaspur,11 in Kullu, 10 in Chamba, nine in Kinnaur, four in Una and three in Lahaul and Spiti district, officials said.

▶397 New Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, No Death: Maharashtra reported 397 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, registering a drop of 40 cases as compared to the previous day.

The overall infection tally in the state reached 81,41,854. The fatality count remained unchanged at 1,48,435 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai city alone reported 123 new cases, followed by Thane city which logged 47 cases. Mumbai circle, comprising the city and its satellite townships, reported 212 cases, followed by 99 in Pune circle, 32 in Kolhapur circle, 16 in Nashik circle, 11 in Aurangabad circle, 10 in Nagpur circle, nine in Latur circle and eight in Akola circle, according to official data.

