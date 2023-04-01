Covid Status Check: Masks Are Back, States on High Alert Amid Spike in Cases; UP, Kerala Mull New Strategies

Covid cases in India have seen a spike the past month, with a 40% jump in daily cases on March 30. States across the country have held meetings to work on strategies to keep cases in check.

According to the World Health Organisation, the highest proportional increase of new Covid cases was observed in India, in the Southeast Asia Region from February 27 to March 26, 2023.

New Delhi

In Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government chaired several meetings through the week. They said they are keeping an eye on the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital and are “prepared to face any eventuality.”

The chief minister said genome sequencing of all samples that returned Covid-positive results was being conducted in order to identify any new variants, if any. He added that all Delhi government hospitals had been directed to maintain isolation wards for Covid patients.

Speaking on masks, the Delhi chief minister said that no new guidelines had come from the Centre and, “as and when we receive them, we will take action accordingly".

Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has put all frontline workers and government and private hospitals on ‘alert mode’ in view of rising Covid cases. The government has also directed that all positive samples should be sent for genome sequencing.

District administrations have been asked to activate dedicated hospitals and wards immediately. Directions have also been issued for increasing testing and treatment in the affected districts and taking special precautions in districts most affected by the previous Covid waves.

Directives have also been given for sampling/testing at places where Covid cases are reported.

Maharashtra

Solapur and Sangli districts in Maharashtra topped the positivity chart in the state with 20.05 per cent and 17.47 percent, respectively, in March, according to the state health department.

The daily Covid cases are high in districts such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Nashik and Sangli, officials said.

The state government has appealed to people to avoid gathering in crowded places and urged them to use masks to minimise the spread of the infection.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to make wearing masks mandatory in all government hospitals from April 1 onwards. State Health Minister Subramanian said that starting Saturday, outpatients, inpatients, visitors, doctors, nurses and other health-related staff will have to wear masks at all government health facilities.

Even though Covid norms are in place in the state, the decision to implement the mask rule in hospitals has been taken because infections usually multiply in hospitals first, the minister said, explaining the rationale behind the move.

Kerala

Kerala’s government announced that it would strengthen its preventive measures against Covid-19. State health minister said she had given directions to all districts to report all Covid-19 cases to the health department.

“Those suffering from lifestyle diseases, aged people, pregnant women and children must exercise extreme caution. They must wear a mask while interacting with others. If they have any Covid-19 symptoms, they must undergo a Covid-19 test,” Veena George said earlier this week.

Read all the Latest India News here