Covid Status Check: States Bring Back Mask Mandates Amid Spike in Cases, Experts Say Remain Cautious

To keep rising Covid-19 and influenza cases in check, states are implementing mask mandates among other measures to curb the spread in affected areas. On Monday, India reported a marginal decline in Covid cases with 3,641 infections against the previous day’s 3,824.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra’s Satara district, officials have imposed a mask mandate for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks following a spike in cases.

Satara Collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi on Monday appealed to residents in the district to use masks and maintain social distancing, and hand hygiene in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stands, congregations, and weddings.

Last week, Solapur and Sangli districts topped the positivity chart in Maharashtra with 20.05 per cent and 17.47 per cent respectively.

Delhi

Positivity rate in the national capital was high at 18.53% on Monday which meant nearly one out of every five people tested turned out to be positive, according to data shared by the city health department.

The Delhi government said it is keeping an eye on the spurt in Covid cases in the national capital and is “prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Addressing reporters after chairing a review meeting on the Covid situation in Delhi, Kejriwal said there was no need to worry for now and that the city government was taking all required steps.

Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

Haryana

Amid an increase in Covid cases in some parts of the state, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday said that wearing masks will be made mandatory for all health workers, and in areas where a gathering is expected to be above 100 people.

Separately, the Chandigarh administration issued an advisory asking residents to strictly adhere to Covid-related “dos and don’ts" at public places which include wearing masks in crowded areas and closed settings as well.

Centre’s Warning

On Monday, Union Health Ministry officials warned that though the new Covid variant poses less risk and is unlikely to result in an increase in hospitalisations, people need to remain vigilant.

“New strains keep coming after mutations. This is a new variant that is spreading. This would not lead to an increase in hospitalisations so there is low risk associated with it," the top official said on Monday.

Read all the Latest India News here