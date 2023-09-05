CrPC Section 144 in Noida from Sep 6-15; Puja, Namaz Banned at Public Places

To "maintain peace and harmony" during upcoming festivals and important public meetings here, the district police Tuesday said it has enforced CrPC section 144 restricting unlawful assembly from September 6 to 15 across Noida and Greater Noida.

Religious activities like puja, namaz, processions, or any other religious event would not be allowed at public places or on roads. In any unavoidable situation, permission will have to be taken from the Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, or Deputy Commissioner of Police of the area, a police statement said.

The police said the order has been passed in view of the upcoming festivals such as Janmashtami on September 6-7 and Chehallum on September 7, and Dronacharya Mela in Greater Noida on September 12. Besides these, some competitive exams and farmers' major meetings are also scheduled before September 15 in the district.

“In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing the peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out. Apart from this, from time to time, various examinations, programmes are also [being] organised by the government, various commissions, councils etc., regarding which information is given some time before the due date, and appropriate measures are also taken to conduct them safely,” the police said in a statement.

“At present, peace can be disturbed due to protests by various (political) party workers, Indian farmer organisations and various protesters," the statement said.

Therefore, to "maintain peace and harmony" in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it is "necessary to prevent any mischievous elements from carrying out such activities which may create a possibility of creating an adverse environment,” it added.

The prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 restrict unlawful assembly of five or more people, and unauthorised public events, including religious and political processions, the police said.

In view of the “seriousness and urgency” of the situation and the paucity of time, it is “not possible to provide opportunity of hearing to any other party”, hence this order is being passed, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hridesh Katheria said in the CrPC section 144 order.

According to the order, no person, without the prior permission of the Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, or Deputy Commissioners of Police, would be allowed to take out any kind of procession of five or more persons, nor form a group of five or more persons in a public place, nor will join some group.

“This rule can be relaxed as per requirement in programmes permitted by the government,” the order read.

Shooting with drone cameras would be completely prohibited in a one-kilometer radius above and around government offices. Shooting or photography with any kind of drone camera would not be allowed at other places as well without the permission of the Commissioner of Police and the Additional Commissioner of Police, the order stated.

The police said the use of loudspeakers at religious places, public events, and processions would be allowed only within sound levels permitted by the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court and permissible time slot from 10 pm to 6 am.

“Loudspeakers installed at religious places like temples, mosques, churches, or gurdwara will be limited to the premises of the religious place,” according to the order.