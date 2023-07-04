CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » CRPF Chief Accompanies Kashmir-bound Amarnath Pilgrims; Reviews Security Arrangements
CRPF Chief Accompanies Kashmir-bound Amarnath Pilgrims; Reviews Security Arrangements

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 19:31 IST

Jammu, India

The Amarnath Yatra is a much-awaited pilgrimage in India. (File Image: Shutterstock)

The 62-day long annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the traditional 48-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shorter 14-km Baltal route on July 1

CRPF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen Tuesday accompanied a batch of pilgrims heading to the Baltal base camp for the Amarnath Yatra in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district after reviewing security arrangements at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here.

The 62-day long annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the traditional 48-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shorter 14-km Baltal route on July 1.

“During a visit to J&K @sthaosen, DG @crpfindia, reviewed the security arrangements made for the ongoing Sh Amarnath ji yatra . He visited Bhagwati Nagar yatriniwas (Jammu). He also interacted with the pilgrims and took their feedback," the CRPF wrote on its official Twitter handle.

In another tweet, it said, “Continuing with his review of SANJY (ShriAmarnathji Yatra) security arrangements amidst his visit to Baltal, @sthaosen, DG @crpfindia, accompanied the up convoy from Bhagwati nagar.

“He saw firsthand the exchange of the convoy at Lamber, Banihal before proceeding ahead to Qazigund & Mirbazar camps (in south Kashmir)," it added.

