CRPF Jawan Found Dead Inside Camp in J&K's Pulwama, Cops Suspect Suicide

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was found dead in Awantipora town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The deceased identified as Ct/ Sepoy Ajay Kumar of F 112 BN CRPF was allegedly found dead in a pool of blood inside a camp at around 1:55 am on the intervening night of 11th and 12th August. The police has suspected a case of suicide.

As per the Awantipora police, gunshots were heard near the Chersoo village of Awantipora following which the police undertook an assessment of the area.

The medico legal formalities have been completed and inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated.

The Section 174 of the CrPC deals with inquest reports, which are prepared by the police in cases of unnatural deaths under suspicious circumstances.

Earlier this year, another case of suicide was found when a CRPF jawan shot himself to death inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The jawan who hailed from Kerala was on a sentry duty inside Tain Bridge camp in Nowshera area when he shot himself with his service rifle.

In another case of suicide from this year, Border Security Force (BSF) jawan shot himself with his service rifle while he was deployed at the international border in Jaisalmer. Police and BSF officers soon reached the spot and initiated an investigation on the case. The jawan was identified as SP Vikas Sangwan and was from the 254th battalion.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)"