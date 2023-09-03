CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

CRPF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead in J-K’s Ramban

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 13:04 IST

Jammu, India

The body of the deceased was shifted to sub-district hospital Banihal for postmortem and other legal formalities

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. Bashit Narayan Yadav, a resident of Bihar, was on duty near Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when he shot himself around 11.45 pm on Saturday, they said.

They said the body of the deceased was shifted to sub-district hospital Banihal for postmortem and other legal formalities.

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a police personnel was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally during an operation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir late Saturday evening.

“During a routine operation task in Gundha Khawas area, a service weapon of a police personnel went off accidentally due to which the personnel received injury in his foot,” a police official said.

On hearing the gunshot, some village defence guards fired some aerial rounds, he said, adding the injured jawan has been evacuated to hospital.

Disclaimer:DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:September 03, 2023, 13:04 IST
last updated:September 03, 2023, 13:04 IST