'CU' Again: Bengal Governor Visits Calcutta University Twice in One Day

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose paid a surprise visit to Calcutta University on Monday morning soon after returning from Delhi. And he was back a couple of hours later.

Surprised to see the governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, the students, teachers, and office staff spontaneously gathered to greet him around 11.50am. Sources said Bose did not take offence to the fact that neither the vice chancellor nor the registrar had come to office.

He had discussions with those present, understood their problems, and offered immediate redressal for their grievances. For instance, a girl student raised the issue that the sanitary napkin vending machine on the premises had broken down. Bose immediately sanctioned four of these machines.

During the interaction with deans, professors, and teachers, they brought up the point of lack of opportunity to improve their faculty and pursue upgrading of knowledge, which is necessary for teaching. Many of the bright teachers get invited for lectures and presentations abroad but they are not able to go because of little financial support.

The governor sanctioned Rs 5 lakh to help brilliant teachers get international exposure. The money can be utilised to fill up what he called “critical gaps” in their financial packages.

Since the governor had to administer the oath of office to the state chief information commissioner, he returned to Raj Bhavan for some time, but promptly came back and addressed a gathering of 153 principals who were present to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy.

In his impromptu speech, he quoted decisions of various educational reforms commissions, as well as from Aristotle, Shakespeare, the Bhagavad Gita, and gave an impressive account of the educational system in India – past, present, and future.

Bose also spent time with workers and other members of the staff and found instant solutions to their problems.

When the students sought opportunities to develop their talents in arts and sports, the governor promised an art festival for them. He also declared his intention to create the ‘Governor’s Golden Group’ by selecting what he called ‘the best and the brightest’ among the students. That group will be given all support to further their education.

According to sources, the teachers, students, workers, and staff including the vice chancellor all said that this is a governor with a difference: one who makes things happen.

State education minister Bratya Basu though said that the governor’s action of seeking reports from universities is illegal.

