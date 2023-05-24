Curfew Imposed in Several Manipur Districts After Fresh Incidents of Violence; Security Forces Deployed

Curfew has been imposed in several districts of Manipur after fresh incidents of violence were reported. These districts include Bishnupur, Imphal East, Imphal West and Jiribam.

The ethnic clashes claimed over 70 lives in the state since May 3 and some 10,000 army and para-military personnel had to be deployed to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.

Security Advisor to the Manipur government, Kuldeep Singh said Central forces including the Army and Assam Rifle have been instructed to permanently occupy the vulnerable peripheral area of Bishnupur district including the hills.

Some miscreants, who came down from the hill side towards Molngat foothill/Tronglaobi, reportedly set three houses on fire in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Singh said it might take a day or two for the Army and Assam Rifles to take their positions. Besides, the CAPF and state police will also be patrolling in the Thamnapokpi and Tronglaobi area round the clock, he added.

A double barrel gun, two single barrel guns, three Chinese hand grenades and 18 cartridges were recovered from suspected places during a search operation in Bishnupur district, he said.

In another incident, a person sustained bullet injuries at his finger and thigh during a firing from the upper hill of Singda Kadangband Part-1 in Imphal West by some suspected armed miscreants during the wee hours of Wednesday, he said adding that the person has been evacuated to RIMS for treatment.

The security advisor also informed that the surprise inspection at militant camps is still ongoing and the final report of the inspection is likely to come within two-three days. During the inspection, the central force team ensured that the arms were kept in a proper bunker and not in a makeshift kind of arrangement.

Trucks are able to move smoothly without any interference in the NH-37 with the cooperation of the public and local police, he said.

When enquired about the failure of the security forces to carry out immediate operation soon after any attack by suspected militants from the hills in the peripheral villages of the valley, he said, “Targeting militants is carried out with inputs from the intelligence and proper preparation. Moreover, in all of the hills, it is very difficult to launch an operation. So the operation is conducted only when there is an intelligence report."

Stating, “violence is not coming down as different communities have different aspirations" the security advisor appealed to all the people to not believe in any rumour and also to make all efforts to restore peace and harmony.