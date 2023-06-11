Curfew in Maharashtra's Amalner for 48 Hours After Clash Between 2 Groups Over 'Toys'

Days after Kolhapur witnessed violent clashes, a curfew has been imposed in Amalner in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon after two groups clashed on a minor issue. A curfew has been imposed in the city for 48 hours.

According to India Today, the clash broke out after two groups followed a heated argument between them over children’s toys. The skirmish then turned violent and both the groups began to hurl abuses and pelt stones at each other.

The violent incident took place around 10 pm on June 9 and over 100 cases have been registered pertaining to the case. The police have also arrested 31 people in connection with this clash.

This comes days after violence broke out in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur after an alleged post carrying Tipu Sultan’s image and an objectionable audio message surfaced on social media causing communal disharmony.

The police had to disperse hundreds of protesters after they hurled stones during a demonstration at Shivaji Chowk against the social media post.

So far, at least 36 people have been arrested and cases registered in connection with the violence, police said adding that normalcy is slowly returning to the violence-hit region.

Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said the situation is getting back to normal and regular activities are taking place in the city.

Internet services, which were snapped following the violence, were also resumed.