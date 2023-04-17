Cyber Fraud in Mumbai: Man duped of Rs 8.2 Lakh By Liking Online Videos

In an incident of online fraud, a Vikhroli resident in Maharashtra’s Mumbai was duped of Rs 8.2 lakh by cyber fraudsters. A gang of cyber criminals duped the man by luring him into earning a good sum of money every day by liking and subscribing to certain YouTube videos.

Victim Vinod Kumar Harjian was approached by fraudsters on April 13, via WhatsApp text, according to a report by Times Of India. The fraudster introduced himself as Bhatnagar, an HR professional from a company called Mphasis, the report said.

Bhatnagar reportedly told the victim that Mphasis has launched a new investment project, where Harjian could earn handsome money by liking and subscribing to certain YouTube videos.

“Bhatnagar said if he will earn Rs 1,300 to 1,500 per like, and sent a link asking him to send whatever he likes. Soon Harijan received messages of the amount he earned" an official said according to the TOI report.

Initially, few transactions of Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,00 were credited to the victim’s account.

Later, he received another text from a person named Pooja who asked him to join her on @Tagor25.

The text said that if a person invests Rs 5,000 with them, they will earn Rs 6,500 instantly.

Harijan ended up investing a total of Rs 8.2 lakh, after which the accused switched off his cell phone and vanished.

A case has been registered against the accused at Parksite police.

