Cyber Frauds Reported In Puri Hotel Bookings, Police Issues Helpline Number

The hotel industry in Puri has been affected due to a number of tourists witnessing cases of cyber fraud while booking hotels. The Crime Branch has registered two cases related to online hotel booking fraud and has also issued a helpline number to lodge complain regarding such cases.

As per the Crime Branch, a fake website by the name of hotelspuri.net, displaying 304 hotels as options for booking has been identified. The location of the website has been reported to be outside of the state of Odisha. The officials have already launched an investigation on the case.

Puri Superintendent of Police, Kanwar Bishal Singh said, “We are focused on how to prevent online hotel booking scam in Puri”. He has requested everyone to inform about a case of fraud, if noticed or encountered, through helpline numbers and register a case immediately as it will help to block the money transaction trail.

The SP further added, “Puri police has blocked about 22 fake websites, has freezed an estimated amount of Rs 10 lakhs and has returned around Rs 1 lakh to the owners. We will further intensify the awareness programme".

The fake website contains 43 two-star hotels, 28 three-star hotels, six four-star hotels and one five-star hotel. The hoteliers have been given a set of advices in the awareness meeting by the Puri Police. Officials at the awareness meeting have said that the money trail can be stopped if the case of fraud is reported immediately.

“It is matter of concern for us. We have informed about the incident to Crime Branch and are following the guidelines issued by them”, said one of the hoteliers. He noted that it is their top priority to keep a check on the fact that tourists do not face any problem.

The Crime Branch has issued a helpline number, 1903 for the tourists to complaint of the fraud cases. Apart from that a 24-hour helpline number (63709-67100) has also been issued by the cyber cell of Puri.