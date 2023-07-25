Cyber Reporting System Saved Rs 570 Crore from Fraudsters: Home Ministry in Parliament

Financial fraud transactions amounting to more than Rs 570 crore have been prevented using the cyber fraud reporting system, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a reply in Parliament.

According to the ministry, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the MHA is also giving training to cops regarding cyber frauds. “The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, under I4C, has been launched for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off of funds by the fraudsters. So far, financial fraud transactions amounting to more than Rs 570 crore have been saved,” the MHA said.

The Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) platform, namely ‘CyTrain’ portal, has been developed under the I4C for capacity building of police officers/judicial officers through online courses on critical aspects of cybercrime investigation, forensics, prosecution, etc., along with certification.

“More than 38,300 Police Officers from States/UTs are registered and more than 19,100 Certificates issued through the portal,” the MHA said.

Seven Joint Cyber Coordination Teams have been constituted under I4C covering the whole country based on cybercrime hotspots/ areas having multi-jurisdictional issues by on boarding States/UTs to enhance the coordination framework among the LEAs of the States/UTs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs 122.24 crore under the ‘Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC)’ Scheme, to the States/UTs for their capacity building such as setting up of cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories, hiring of junior cyber consultants and training of LEAs’ personnel, public prosecutors and judicial officers.

So far, cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories have been commissioned in 33 States/UTs and more than 23,500 LEA personnel, judicial officers and prosecutors have been provided training on cybercrime awareness, investigation, forensics, etc.

To spread awareness on cybercrime, the Central Government has taken steps which include dissemination of messages through SMS, I4C social media account i.e. Twitter handle (@Cyberdost), Facebook (CyberDostI4C), Instagram (cyberdosti4c), Telegram(cyberdosti4c), Radio campaign, engaged MyGov for publicity in multiple mediums, organising Cyber Safety and Security Awareness weeks in association with States/UTs, publishing of Handbook for Adolescents/Students, etc. The States/UTs have also been requested to carry out publicity to create mass awareness.