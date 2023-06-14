Gujarat Prepares For Cyclone Biparjoy: Thousands Shifted, Rescue Teams & Ambulances on Standby

As Gujarat braces for the impact of extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’, over 37,000 people have already been move to safety from eight districts of Gujarat. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high level meeting with all the top officials of the state government on Tuesday night.

Several emergency measures have been put into service by the Gujarat government, officials said.

“A total of 37,794 people have been shifted to safe places in eight districts. They are - Kutch, Porbandar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi-Dwarka, Gir-Somnath, Morbi and Rajkot. In Kutch, more than 40 thousand food packets-two thousand kilograms of milk powder-45 thousand tetrapacks of milk were prepared to be distributed to the needy people," an official of the Gujarat government said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday evening reached the state emergency operation centre in Gandhinagar where he was briefed by senior officials including the chief secretary on the updated information about the situation and coastal areas of the state due to the impending threat of very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’.

Several measures have been taken by the government till now. currently, 15 teams of NDRF and 12 teams of SDRF have been deployed. Moreover, 115 teams of Roads and Buildings Department, 597 teams of Power Department are on standby for possible disaster roadblocks, repairs and restoration against adverse effects of power supply.

Further, 167 JCB-R30 dumpers, including 94 machinery-vehicles, are equipped with Road-Makan Department. Four chief district health officers (CDHOs) - one principal medical officer-joint director of Animal Husbandry were deployed to maintain health facilities in Kutch in a potentially dire situation.

Regarding the preparedness of the health department, Chief Secretary said that the department has arranged the quantity of necessary medicines and other materials. As many as 521 PHCs, CHCs, hospitals in these districts have been equipped with health-saving drugs, equipment, generators. A total of 239 ambulances are also available, including 157 ambulance services in flood prone areas.

The state government said that the Energy Department has kept a total of 889 teams on standby, including 597 in eight potentially affected districts. It has also kept vigilance that the power supply from 6950 feeders of these eight districts is not affected.

A total of 4,050 hoardings have been removed in eight districts of this coastal area as a precautionary measure. The services of satellite phones, ham radio operator, G-SWAN network have also been kept ready as part of vigilance to meet the impact of communication system due to heavy rain or storm, mobile service operators have also been told to operate alternative towers as part of vigilance, said the Chief Secretary.