Cyclone Biparjoy: Amit Shah Takes Aerial Survey Of Affected Areas of Gujarat, Holds Meet To Review Situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas of Kutch and Jakhau to analyse the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy that made landfall on Gujarat coasts on June 15. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

During his visit, the home minister, who closely monitored the developments related to Cyclone Biparjoy, also held a meeting with the chief minister and other senior officers to take stock of the situation.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a meeting with CM Bhupendra Patel and senior officers at Collector's Office in Bhuj, Gujarat to take stock of the situation in areas affected by cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ pic.twitter.com/ZVWoEzlR7x— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

Shah conducted an aerial survey of the affected in Jakhau port in Kutch, and Mandvi. He later visited Mandvi Civil Hospital and met the people admitted there after being affected by Cyclone Biparjoy.

He also met the people of Kathda village in Mandvi district and reviewed preparation and facilities at the shelter homes erected for the locals’ given Cyclone Biparjoy.

Home Minister Shah is also expected to visit Gujarat’s famous Swami Narayan Temple in Bhuj and review food and other facilities being distributed among those affected.

Meanwhile, shops and business establishments in Gujarat’s Kutch district began operations in signs of a return to normalcy as authorities stepped up efforts to restore electricity in several towns and hundreds of villages battered by Cyclone Biparjoy.

It is not raining in Kutch and the wind speed has also significantly reduced after the cyclone passed through the area, officials said.

While the administration has cleared uprooted trees from most of the roads, it is working to restore electricity in towns like Bhuj and Mandvi and many villages.

The IMD has forecast of heavy to very heavy rains with isolated extremely heavy rainfalls in Banaskantha district as well as in Patan, Mehsana and Kutch till Sunday morning. It has also warned of likely heavy rains at isolated places in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, Surendranagar and Morbi districts during this period.

(with ANI/PTI inputs)