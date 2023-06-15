News18 Afternoon Digest | Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Says Cyclone is 170km from Gujarat's Jakhau Port & Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we are covering the gradual advance of the “severe cyclone “Biparjoy". In other news, we have Delhi Police requesting court to drop POCSO charges against Brij Bhushan in the alleged sexual assault case.

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: IMD Says Cyclone is 170km from Gujarat’s Jakhau Port

India Meteorological Department’s director general Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that sea conditions will remain disturbed today in northeast Arabian Sea due to cyclone Biparjoy. “All fishing operations should remain suspended. Offshore activities, port and industrial activities and oil explorations should be regulated today,” he added. Read More

‘No Corroborative Evidence’: Delhi Files Recommends Cancellation of POCSO Case Against WFI Chief In Court

Delhi Police on Thursday reached Rouse Avenue Court to file chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on sexual harassment allegations against him, weeks after top wrestlers of the country sat on protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar seeking action in the matter. Read More

Vijay Varma FINALLY Reacts To Dating Tamannaah Bhatia, Says ‘There’s Lot of Love In My Life’

Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma, and now the latter has opened up about their relationship. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma fell in love on the sets of their upcoming anthology Lust Stories 2. Vijay has said that he has “a lot of love” in his life “right now." Read Morev

Worried, Not Many Opting for Core Disciplines: IIT-Madras Director Says Need People Who Know Tech

From offering online/hybrid degree courses to making engineering education more accessible to all, opening its first international campus, what makes IIT-Madras a top-ranking institution in the country, beating other IITs and the likes of IISc year-on-year? Read More

Adipurush Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Prabhas Starrer Set To Cross Rs 50 Crore Mark | Exclusive

Ever since the makers announced Adipurush in August 2020, it, inarguably, became one of the most anticipated films. Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. The first teaser of the film was launched amid a grand event in Ayodhya during Dussehra last year. Read More

YouTube: You Will Now Need Only 500 Subscribers To Earn Money - All Details

In good news for content creators on YouTube, the Google-owned popular Video-sharing platform has announced a change in its eligibility requirements for the YouTube Partner Programme (YPP). Creators can now access the YPP once they reach 500 subscribers, which is half of what YouTube previously demanded. Read More