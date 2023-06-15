Cyclone Biparjoy Makes Landfall in Gujarat, 3 Injured; Strong Winds, Heavy Rains Continue | 10 Points

At least three people were injured, trees and electric polls were uprooted and a few houses got damaged as ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm Biprajoy made the landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district after churning across the Arabian Sea for over 10 days. Several relief and rescue teams remained alert as about one lakh people were evacuated to safer places in the state. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process will continue midnight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the phone and inquired about the situation in the state amid the landfall process of cyclonic storm. He also inquired about the arrangements made for the safety of animals at Gir Forest.

માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીએ આજે મોડી રાત્રે મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી ભૂપેન્દ્ર પટેલ સાથે ટેલીફોનીક વાતચીત કરીને ગુજરાત પર તોળાઈ રહેલા બિપરજોય વાવાઝોડાની પરિસ્થિતિની સંપૂર્ણ વિગતો મેળવી હતી. માનનીય વડાપ્રધાનશ્રીએ ગીર ફોરેસ્ટના સિંહ સહિત વન્ય પ્રાણીઓની સલામતીની વ્યવસ્થાની વિગતો…— CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) June 15, 2023

Strong winds and heavy rains lashed Kutch and Saurashtra coasts in Gujarat. “Dense convective clouds have entered Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka districts and therefore, the landfall process has commenced. It will continue until midnight," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, adding that the eye of the cyclone is around 50 km in diametre.

