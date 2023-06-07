Cyclone Biparjoy: Mumbai Likely To Get Heavy Rainfall from Tomorrow; These States Will Also Be Impacted

Mumbai is likely to receive heavy rainfall as Cyclone Biparjoy is bracing to intensity into a storm turning the southeast Arabian Sea region into a low-pressure area. According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Mumbai and Konkan regions are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 12.

As far as the overall week’s weather is concerned, the financial capital is likely to witness strong winds and high waves along its coast followed by scattered rains all over the state.

Notably, Mumbai and Pune are likely to receive some intense rainfall from June 8 to 10.

Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 1130 hours IST today over about 860 km west-southwest of Goa, 970 km southwest of Mumbai, 1050 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1350 km south of Karachi. pic.twitter.com/853HKBZYoX— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2023

This is happening as the depression in the Arabian Sea, which is currently 920 km west-southwest of Goa and 1,120 km south-southwest of Mumbai, is very much likely to move northwards in the next 24 hours causing heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms into the region.

VSCS BIPARJOY over eastcentral Arabian Sea, lay centered at 1730hrs IST 07th Jun 2023, near lat 13.3N & long 66.2E, about 860km wsw of Goa, 940km sw of Mumbai. It would intensify further & move nearly northwards during next 12hrs., then move nnw-wards during subsequent 3days. pic.twitter.com/SElogeJdht— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2023

Monsoon Onset Over Kerala Within Two Days

Apart from Mumbai and the Konkan region, Kerala will also be affected by the developing cyclonic activities with predictions claiming the onset of monsoon within the next two days.

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is rapidly intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm with meteorologists predicting a “mild" monsoon onset over Kerala and “weak" progress beyond the southern peninsula under its influence, PTI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning said conditions are favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala within two days.

A senior IMD scientist said the southern peninsula will get rain under the influence of the cyclonic storm and a low-pressure system developing in the Bay of Bengal. However, further progress of the monsoon beyond the southern peninsula will happen after the cyclone degenerates.

“It would not be the case of classic monsoon onset, satisfying all the given criteria. We would have scattered rains along the West Coast strip but no inland penetration and widespread rains," he added.

Gujarat Likely To Recieve Rainfall on These Days

Additionally, the cyclone is also likely to cause light rains in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions between June 9 and 11, said IMD.

Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into the Arabian Sea till June 14.

(with agency inputs)