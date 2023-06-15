NASA's Spectacular Space Images Reveal Cyclone Biparjoy's Intensity; Over 1 Lakh Evacuated

Over the past few days, we have seen how the long-lived Cyclone “Biparjoy" gradually developed and headed towards Gujarat and parts of Pakistan… but all that was covered from the ground or our regular weather systems giving us a real time update. This time, however, we have pictures from the space. Yes, space.

Some images uploaded by NASA’s Earth Observatory look absolutely spectacular, a stark contrast to the harsh reality faced by people on the ground, who are enduring the devastating impact of the powerful cyclone.

Fishing boats have been anchored, large ships sent to high seas, more than 4,000 hoardings taken down and salt pan workers and pregnant women have been taken to safer places as authorities evacuated about 1 lakh people in Gujarat in the wake of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, said NDRF DG Atul Karwal on Thursday..

The head of the federal contingency force said the NDRF has also kept on alert 15 teams in the north, east and south of the country to airlift them and reinforce the strength of these 33 teams which have been earmarked for cyclone relief and rescue work in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

A total of 18 teams have been stationed in Gujarat which is predicted to take the maximum brunt of the cyclonic storm and resulting strong winds and heavy rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to make landfall Thursday evening near Jakhau port as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

Based on the information shared by Gujarat government authorities, about 1 lakh people have been evacuated from the coastal and low-lying areas of Gujarat by 9 am Thursday, Karwal told reporters here.

We have 18 teams deployed and kept on standby to undertake quick rescue operations in Gujarat.