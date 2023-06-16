Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Cyclone Weakens, Will Head Towards Rajasthan & Turn into Depression

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the state was geared up to face cyclone Biparjoy and the heavy rainfall that will come with it. Gehlot, who held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, the DGP, and officials of the Meteorological Department on Wednesday, said there was no need to panic.

“We have done a review. People of Civil Defense and Disaster Management have been deputed and there is no need to panic,” he told reporters in Bharatpur.The CM however cautioned people in Barmer and Jalore to stay alert ahead of the impending cyclone.

According to the Met department, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on Friday and Saturday due to the cyclone.