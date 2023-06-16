Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Cyclone Weakens, Will Head Towards Rajasthan & Turn into Depression

Live now
Curated By: Sumedha Kirti
Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 07:36 IST
Mandvi, India
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: The severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which made landfall near Gujarat’s Jakhau port, was centered over Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya, at 2:30am, the India Meteorological Department said. “It is expected to move northeastwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm by early morning on June 16, and into a depression by the same evening over south Rajasthan,” the IMD added late night.
‘Biparjoy’ or Biporjoy’, which packed high wind speeds and brought heavy rains, caused complete disruption of normal life in Gujarat’s Kutch district Read More
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the state was geared up to face cyclone Biparjoy and the heavy rainfall that will come with it. Gehlot, who held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, the DGP, and officials of the Meteorological Department on Wednesday, said there was no need to panic.
“We have done a review. People of Civil Defense and Disaster Management have been deputed and there is no need to panic,” he told reporters in Bharatpur.The CM however cautioned people in Barmer and Jalore to stay alert ahead of the impending cyclone.
According to the Met department, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on Friday and Saturday due to the cyclone.
Cyclone Biparjoy which packed high wind speeds and brought heavy rains caused complete disruption of normal life in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday as trees were uprooted in large numbers, power failure was reported in many areas, and low-lying areas near the sea were flooded. Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau as a very severe cyclonic storm around 6.30 pm on Thursday with wind speeds of 115 to 125 kmph gusting upto 140 kmph. The entire landfall will be over by midnight, the IMD said.
The Indian Air Force’s assets are in operational readiness for relief and rescue work that would follow Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall, the IAF said on Thursday. Strong winds and heavy rains lashed Kutch and Saurashtra coasts as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening after churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall will end by midnight. “IAF assets in operational readiness for relief and rescue operations that would follow the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. IAF is committed to assisting fellow citizens to tackle contingencies that arise due to the cyclone,” the IAF tweeted earlier in the day.
Strong winds and heavy rains lashed Kutch and Saurashtra coasts as powerful cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening after churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days as multi-agency response teams remained on high alert for relief and rescue operations.
The landfall process will be completed by midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.There was no report of any loss of life so far in the state, though three persons were injured in Devbhoomi Dwarka district after a tree fell on them, a state minister said.
The coastal regions of Pakistan were on high alert on Thursday with over 82,000 people being evacuated to safer places in the southern Sindh province as Cyclone Biparjoy, currently classified as a “very severe cyclonic storm”, was expected to make landfall later tonight or after midnight. Biparjoy, meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali, is inching closer to Pakistan, prompting authorities to take preventive measures to minimise the damage it may cause to life and property in the coastal region of the country which was hard hit by the devastating floods last year.
The name ‘Biparjoy’, which is pronounced as “Biporjoy” was given by Bangladesh. The name means ‘calamity’ or ‘disaster’ in Bengali. Each cyclone is recognized by alphabetical names given by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). These names are provided by member nations of the Organisation, which in this case is Bangladesh.
J C Goswami, executive engineer of Morbi’s Paschim Gujarat Vij Company, said that strong winds broke electric wires and poles, causing a power outage in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil. “We are restoring power in nine villages, while electricity has already been restored in the remaining villages,” he added.
According to Western Railway’s chief PRO Sumit Thakur, 23 trains have been cancelled, three trains short-terminated and seven trains short originated. “With this, 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 trains have been short-terminated, while 38 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers and train operations with respect to onset of Cyclone Biparjoy,” the WR said in a statement.
Mumbai too witnessed a pleasant weather as the cyclone made a landfall in the neighbouring state. While the monsoon is yet to hit the financial capital, the city and its neighbourhood witnessed significant rains between Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over some more parts of the southern peninsula and eastern India and the adjoining areas between June 18 and 21,” the IMD said, forecasting light rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till June 17.