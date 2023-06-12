Cyclone Biparjoy: Rlys Keeping Track Amid Saurashtra, Kutch Landfall Forecast | Prep in 28 Points

With cyclonic storm Biparjoy expected to make landfall near Mandvi-Jakhau Port in Gujarat on June 14, Indian Railways has implemented various measures to ensure the safety and minimise the impact.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over East Central Arabian sea is moving and may affect Saurashtra and Kutch areas for four days from June 11 to 14.
The vulnerable sections include Bhavnagar, Mahuva, Veraval to Porbandar area, OKHA to HAPA and Gandhidham area.
A look at the measures implemented:
- The Disaster Management Room at the Zonal Railway headquarters has been activated, with round-the-clock manning by various departments.
- Emergency control rooms are being operated at division headquarters in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhidham.
- Wind speed is being regularly monitored at multiple locations and instructions have been issued to regulate or stop trains if wind velocity exceeds 50 kmph. Anemometers have been installed at stations and reading of wind speed is being taken on hourly basis.
- Online groups have been formed for real-time monitoring and co-ordination.
- Cyclone-related information on mausam.imd.gov.in website is being continuously monitored
- Sufficient diesel locomotives and coaching rakes are available for emergency evacuation.
- Loading of double stack containers have been suspended, with restriction on their movement.
- A review of passenger train schedules will be conducted and necessary decisions will be taken based on the cyclone situation.
- A relief train is ready.
- Loco pilots and assistant loco pilots have been counselled regarding safety protocols during cyclone/storm conditions. All the necessary arrangements (food, medical etc) have been done at various running rooms meant for crew rest.
Instructions have been issued to keep doors and windows of coaches open for the free passage of wind.
- Intensive footplate inspections have been conducted for close monitoring.
- Arrangements for the availability of fully fueled diesel locomotives and filled RCD fuel tanks back to normal operations after cyclone in case road infrastructure for RCD fuel movement is hampered.
- Alternate communication arrangements have been made. An Emergency Control Room, including satellite phones, FCT, and DOT phones, is ready in case of communication failure. VHF sets are available for site communication.
- As part of alternate power arrangements, Tower wagon Drivers and TRD staff of all Depot will remain on alert. If power grid supply gets disturbs, train services will run on diesel traction. In case of power supply failure at Junction Stations, control rooms and major colonies, pumps etc., power supply will be given through DG sets.
- Arrangements for reserve material, machinery and manpower have been made. Station-wise details of all critical materials such as rubble, ballast, quarry dust and quarry dust on ground as well as on wheels has been prepared. Loading of material in wagons has been organized and loading shall be continued at night. Poclain, JCB Machines etc have been hired and arrangements for the stay of divers have been made. The details of agencies having heavy earth moving machinery, trucks, ropes, chain saw, dewatering pumps, pick up vans etc has been assessed and they have been put on alert. Mobilization of manpower, both departmental and contractual has been done. Three teams comprising supervisors of various branches have been formed at Dwarika, Jamnagar and Surendranagar stations for better co-ordination.
- The patrolling of track and bridges is done on a continuous basis.
- Monitoring COP and FOBs: Prior survey and necessary securing of sheets has been done. All station platform shelters have been secured appropriately.
- The wind velocity is being measured and monitored on an hourly basis to impose traffic restrictions for movement on bridges (maximum wind speed of 60 kmph).
- Monsoon precautions shall also be implemented fully.
- Identification and cutting of vulnerable trees near the track is being done.
- Special instructions for safety, including LC boom closure and withdrawal of staff from LCs functioning from porta cabins, have been issued.
- Monitoring and inspection of OHE and transmission lines, liaison with electricity authorities, and provision of standby power devices is being done.
- Signaling and telecommunication arrangements: Installation of DG sets, and availability of spare parts is ensured. Fifteen FCT, 2 satellite phones and walkie talkie sets in ART/ARMEs will be used for emergency communication.
- Readiness of ART/ARMEs (Accident Relief Trains/Accident Relief Medical Equipment) at strategic locations. All staff has been strictly directed to use personal protection equipment such as helmets, shoes, etc.
- Security arrangements by RPF: The deployment of a RPSF (Railway Protection Special Force) coy (company) to assist in emergencies. RPSF Company from nearby divisions have been deployed at the cyclone prone region to meet the emergency situation. Officials have been advised to coordinate with, GRP, city police, civil authorities, SDRF and NDRF in view of the cyclone and to take necessary assistance in case of emergency.
- Arrangements for stranded passengers: Catering Stalls will remain open during cyclone affecting period with sufficient stock of water and Food materials. Regular announcements will be made regarding the status of cyclone to alert passengers. Help Desk is opened at Various stations in the cyclone prone areas. Tie-ups with the state transport services for shifting of passengers to their destination in case of need.
- Medical Preparedness: Ambulances and sufficient medicines are kept ready at hospitals and health units. Medical State authorities and empaneled hospitals in the cyclone area are in contact to shift patients if needed. A Railway Medical Team is in contact with the State Medical Team and coordinating with them and also with the Empaneled hospitals to shift patients in case of emergency. Gujarat State ambulance toll-free number 108 has been alerted. The other local hospitals have also been alerted to deal with casualties. All doctors and paramedical staff are on alert in Mumbai.
- Continuous monitoring from Railway Board War Room.