Cyclone Biparjoy: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Escapes Tidal Wave at Dwarka Temple

Amid strong advisory from union government not venture near coast in wake of the cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, Parshottam Rupala, minister of state for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, visited Ekadash Mahadev temple in Dwarka town in Devbhoomi Dwarka district on Thursday which is located at the sea coast to offer prayers.

Rupala offered prayers amid the knee-deep sea water inside the temple at the coast. However, while he was returning from the temple, a strong tidal wave engulfed him and his aides, but they all escaped unhurt.

Parshottam Rupala has been camping in the coastal area for the last two days and monitoring the on-going evacuation and relief work being carried out by the government agencies.

Video of the incident also showed that Parshottam Rupala gave an interview to media persons at the sea coast where tidal waves could be seen.

It must be noted here that the union government on Thursday issued an advisory for the safety of the media persons.

“From the perspective of the safety and security of the various reporters, cameramen and other personnel of the various media organizations, especially the private TV channels, it is strongly advised that media organizations may undertake abundant precaution and due care in the matter of deployment of their personnel in the areas likely to be affected and follow the precautions being issued by local the administration. And under no circumstances take decisions for deployment of such personnel in a way which may compromise the safety and security of the media personnel,’’ the advisory said.

The state is bracing for cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ which is likely to landfall on Kutch coast on Thursday evening. Over 97000 people have been moved to safer places across the state as precautionary measures.