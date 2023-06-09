Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Storm to Intensify Further In Next 36 Hours, Gujarat Fishermen Called Back to Coast

Cyclone Biparjoy is very likely to further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is currently centred about 860km west-southwest of Goa. According to IMD, Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to remain away from the Indian coast as it moves north-northwestwards.

Latest Updates on Cyclone Biparjoy

According to IMD, over the next 36 hours, Biparjoy is likely to strengthen gradually and continue to move in a north-northwest direction over the course of the next 48 hours.

Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June, 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/dx6b3VAEN6— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 8, 2023

The cyclone, which is centred about 850 km west of Goa, 880 km southwest of Mumbai, 890 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1170 km south of Karachi, is likely to intensify further during the next 3 days, IMD stated.

VSCS BIPARJOY over eastcentral Arabian Sea, lay centered at 1730hrs IST of today, about 850 km west of Goa, 880 km southwest of Mumbai, 890 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1170 km south of Karachi. To intensify further during next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/Fak4Qzi07C— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 8, 2023

According to a PTI report, as cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ headed northwards and remained centred about 900 km south-southwest of Gujarat’s coastal Porbandar district, fishermen were asked to return to the coast from deep sea and ports and were instructed to hoist Distant Warning signal (DW II), said officials on Thursday.

“Due to the cyclone, the wind speed may go up to 45 to 55 knots on June 10, 11 and 12. The speed may also touch the 65-knot mark. The cyclone would bring light rains and thunderstorms in coastal regions, including south Gujarat and Saurashtra. All ports have been asked to hoist Distant Warning signal," the Director of IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad, Manorama Mohanty was quoted by PTI as saying.

Jamnagar collector BA Shah said elaborate plans have been made to shift nearly 76,000 people in 22 villages situated on the coastline of the district if the need arises.

The Southwest Monsoon hit India on Thursday in Kerala, a week after the normal date of June 1, said IMD.

The monsoon is expected to advance to the remaining parts of Kerala, some parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the Northeast in the next 48 hours, IMD further said on Thursday.

