Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Dwarkadhish, Somnath Temples Shut, Red Alert in Parts of Gujarat Before Cyclone's Landfall Today; 143 Trains Hit

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 07:52 IST
Mandvi, India
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy, a name given by Bangladesh and pronounced as ‘Biporjoy’ is set to make a landfall today (June 15) evening near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district. India Meteorological Department said that before hitting the port, the very severe cyclonic storm will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and the adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi.
On Thursday morning, visuals showed rough sea conditions in Gujarat’s Mandvi. Strong winds in the area were reported too. Several central ministers, including Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya, Rajnath Singh Read More
The Gujarat administration has shifted more than 74,000 people living near the coast as a precaution and deployed disaster management units for rescue and relief measures.
Of the total 74,345 people moved to temporary shelters in eight coastal districts, nearly 34,300 were evacuated in Kutch district alone, followed by 10,000 in Jamnagar, 9,243 in Morbi, 6,089 in Rajkot, 5,035 in Devbhumi Dwarka, 4,604 in Junagadh, 3,469 in Porbandar district and 1,605 in Gir Somnath district, said a release by the Gujarat government.
Pakistan Climate Energy Minister Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said that Cyclone Biparjoy will hit Sindh’s Keti Bandar on Thursday at 11 am (local time), Pakistan-based Geo News reported.
While addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, Sherry Rehman spoke regarding the cyclone hitting Sindh on Thursday. She further said that till now, 66,000 people have been evacuated to safer places from Sindh’s coastal areas.
Mandvi witnesses rough sea conditions and strong winds under the influence of Cyclone Biporjoy.
As per IMD's latest update, VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biporjoy to cross Saurashtra & Kutch & adjoining Pakistan coasts b/w Mandvi & Karachi near Jakhau Port…
As per IMD’s latest update, VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biporjoy to cross Saurashtra & Kutch & adjoining Pakistan coasts b/w Mandvi & Karachi near Jakhau Port by today evening.
The Indian Navy has taken several measures in preparation for Cyclone Biparjoy:
In the category of ‘severe’ cyclone (with wind speeds of 88 kmph to 117 kmph) in June, Gujarat has experienced five cyclones since 1891. ‘Biparjoy’ with a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm and maximum sustained wind speed of 125 to 135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph is expected to cross Saurashtra, Kutch and nearby Pakistan – between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan. It is the first cyclone to hit Gujarat’s coast in June after 25 years.
Cyclone ‘Biporjoy’, which is expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast on Thursday, is set to become the longest-lived cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea. It formed over the Arabian Sea on June 6 and has been in existence for about eight days, while it will remain in effect for some more days while making landfall, as per the MeT.
According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), ‘Biporjoy’ is also the third cyclone to strike the western state in June after 1965. Before this, only two severe cyclones – first in 1996 and second in 1998 – passed over Gujarat in June. The 1998 cyclone was ‘extremely severe’ and struck the coast of Porbandar with heavy wind speeds of over 160 kmph; it killed 1,176 people and left thousands more injured.
Nearly 66,000 people living in coastal towns and small islands in Pakistan have been evacuated to safer places before Cyclone Biporjoy is expected to hit the coastline in Sindh province on Thursday, the government said on Wednesday. Strong winds, showers and high tides heralded the arrival of Cyclone Biporjoy, which means disaster or calamity in the Bengali language.
In its fresh updates, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the cyclone has moved away from Karachi and is currently at a distance of 370 kilometres south of the country’s financial capital. The cyclone was previously 340 km south of Karachi.
In view of the expected landfall of powerful cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ near Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch on Thursday, the local administration has decided to keep the famous Dwarkadhish temple in Devbhumi Dwarka district shut for devotees, an official said on Wednesday.
As per IMD, VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Biparjoy to cross Saurashtra & Kutch & adjoining Pakistan coasts b/w Mandvi & Karachi near Jakhau Port by today evening
The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening as a “very severe cyclonic storm” with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled Odisha visit on June 17 has been put on hold in view of Cyclone Biparjoy’s possible landfall in Gujarat on Thursday, a senior BJP leader said here.
As both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah were directly monitoring the cyclone which is expected to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday, it would not be possible for the Union Home Minister to visit Odisha on Saturday, he said. The date of Shah’s visit will be decided soon, Odisha BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said on Wednesday.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness measures being taken in Kutch for cyclone Biparjoy. Categorised as a “very severe cyclonic storm”, Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in the Gujarat coast Thursday.
The Union health minister visited the Bhuj Air Force station to take stock of the preparations made by ‘Garuda’ Emergency Response Team of the Indian Air Force. He said “our jawans are fully prepared for the safety of life and property from the cyclone.”
The name ‘Biparjoy’, which is pronounced as “Biporjoy” was given by Bangladesh. The name means ‘calamity’ or ‘disaster’ in Bengali. Each cyclone is recognized by alphabetical names given by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). These names are provided by member nations of the Organisation, which in this case is Bangladesh.
Trains in the western region have been hit too due to the inclement weather. So far 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated. In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by the Western Railways for train passengers in areas under its jurisdiction.
With the cyclone in the Arabian Sea barrelling towards the Gujarat coast, parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, the Met department said, adding that that cyclone will hit with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two years after ‘Tauktae’ in May 2021.
A few places in Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, Junagadh and remaining districts of Saurashtra and North Gujarat regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.
The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall with heavy to extremely heavy showers at isolated places over north Gujarat districts and adjoining south Rajasthan on Friday.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday night reached the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar and held a meeting with top officials to review the situation and steps taken so far by the administration in view of the approaching cyclone, said the release.
Meanwhile, two most famous temples of Gujarat — Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka and Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district — will remain closed on Thursday for devotees, said another release.