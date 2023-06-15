Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: Dwarkadhish, Somnath Temples Shut, Red Alert in Parts of Gujarat Before Cyclone's Landfall Today; 143 Trains Hit

Read more

and Nirmala Sitharaman, have been holding meetings to review preparedness for ‘Biporjoy’. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot too are keeping a close eye on the weather-related situation.

Trains in the western region have been hit too due to the inclement weather. So far 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated. In addition, various safety and security precautions are being taken by the Western Railways for train passengers in areas under its jurisdiction.

The Gujarat administration has shifted more than 74,000 people living near the coast as a precaution and deployed disaster management units for rescue and relief measures.

With the cyclone in the Arabian Sea barrelling towards the Gujarat coast, parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, the Met department said, adding that that cyclone will hit with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two years after ‘Tauktae’ in May 2021.

A few places in Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, Junagadh and remaining districts of Saurashtra and North Gujarat regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall with heavy to extremely heavy showers at isolated places over north Gujarat districts and adjoining south Rajasthan on Friday.

Of the total 74,345 people moved to temporary shelters in eight coastal districts, nearly 34,300 were evacuated in Kutch district alone, followed by 10,000 in Jamnagar, 9,243 in Morbi, 6,089 in Rajkot, 5,035 in Devbhumi Dwarka, 4,604 in Junagadh, 3,469 in Porbandar district and 1,605 in Gir Somnath district, said a release by the Gujarat government.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday night reached the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar and held a meeting with top officials to review the situation and steps taken so far by the administration in view of the approaching cyclone, said the release.

Meanwhile, two most famous temples of Gujarat — Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka and Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district — will remain closed on Thursday for devotees, said another release.