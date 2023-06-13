Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: 67 Trains Cancelled, Three Dead; Indian Coast Guard Ships Patrol Off Gujarat

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee & Sumedha Kirti
Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 07:48 IST
Rajkot, India
Biparjoy Cyclone LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy, a name given by Bangladesh and pronounced as ‘Biporjoy’, has already started hitting normal life before its landfall on June 15 near the fishing port of Gujarat’s Jakhau. Indian Coast Guard ships were seen patrolling off the coast of Gujarat on Tuesday morning, while Western Railways said that 67 trains have been cancelled. Visuals from Mumbai’s Worli Sea Face showed high tidal waves in Arabian Sea.
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with him regarding the status and Read More
Three people, including two children, were killed Cyclone Biparjoy hit Gujarat’s Jakhau. Several trees were also uprooted due to fierce winds. CPRO Western Railways also confirmed that 67 trains have been cancelled.
Indian Coast Guard ships are patrolling off the coast of Gujarat, in view of the cyclone ‘Biparjoy’
#WATCH | High tidal waves witnessed in Mumbai due to the impact of #CycloneBiparjoy in Arabian Sea
(Visuals from Worli Sea Face) pic.twitter.com/rgPcZjhFnv
— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023
VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) Biparjoy was centered at 02:30 IST over the Northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, approximately 290 km southwest of Porbandar and 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. It is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch near Jakhau Port by the evening of 15th June, according to the IMD.
VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) #Biparjoy lay centred at 02:30 IST over the Northeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar & 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. To cross Saurashtra & Kutch near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June: IMD pic.twitter.com/2xko79IXRP
— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023
The North Western Railway (NWR) has cancelled some train services as the cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to enter southwest Rajasthan on June 16, officials said on Monday.
“Keeping in view the safety and security in view of the cyclonic storm Biprajoy in the Bay of Bengal, train services are being cancelled/partially cancelled by the Railways,” the NWR said in a statement.
Radheshyam Sharma, in-charge of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, said that the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to weaken and enter south-western Rajasthan as a depression on June 16.
The Western Railway on Monday short-terminated more than 50 trains heading to coastal areas of Gujarat in view of powerful cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ and is considering cancellation of several trains over the next three days, a release said.
The WR is taking various measures including setting up disaster management rooms, help desks, and keeping relief trains ready.
The wind speed is being monitored at five locations in Bhavnagar division, at eight sites in Rajkot and at three spots in Ahmedabad division on an hourly basis and station masters have been instructed to regulate or stop trains when the wind velocity exceeds 50 kmph, as per the release.
Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with the officials to review the preparedness for the upcoming Cyclone Biparjoy in Northern Arabian Sea which is heading towards Gujarat Coast, according to an official statement. Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Kutch, Gujarat, on 15th June.
During the meeting, the statement said the ports, shipping and waterways minister directed the senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safe.
“We must ensure compliance with the advisories issued by the IMD, DGS, and other authorities in order to protect lives and environment also ensure that all precautionary/preventive measures and arrangements are made in time to provide necessary rescue, shelter, rehabilitation, and relief as required,” he said.
Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next few days as Cyclone Biparjoy is located over the central-eastern Arabian Sea as per IMD. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places during the next 24 hours and there is a possibility of widespread thundershowers in the next 5 days. A yellow alert has been announced in various districts today and tomorrow due to rain forecast.
Yellow alert has been announced in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts today and tomorrow in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts. In the next 4 days, the wind speed is likely to increase by 40 to 45 km per hour along the Kerala coast and the sea is likely to be rough. Fishermen should not venture into sea under any circumstances.The public should be extremely careful as thunderstorms and winds are likely to accompany the rain.
The name ‘Biparjoy’, which is pronounced as “Biporjoy” was given by Bangladesh. The name means ‘calamity’ or ‘disaster’ in Bengali.
Each cyclone is recognized by alphabetical names given by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). These names are provided by member nations of the Organisation, which in this case is Bangladesh.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ lay centred at 2:30 am over the northeast and east-central Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar and 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. The IMD said that the cyclone will cross Saurashtra and Kutch near Jakhau Port by evening of June 15.
A day ago, three people, including two children, were killed as the region began to feel the effects of the storm. Several trees were also uprooted due to fierce winds. Reports stated that over 12,000 people have been identified for evacuation in Kutch and Dwarka, the two districts expected to bear the maximum brunt of the storm.
So far, the affected districts include Amreli, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Kutch, Porbandar, Gir-Somnath and Jamnagar, where the Arabian Sea was extremely turbulent with gigantic waves crashing ashore. A wall of Indureshwar Mahadev temple in Porbandar also collapsed amid constant slamming of waves, while several parts of Veraval town were under knee-deep waters due to the rainfall.