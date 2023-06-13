Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE: 67 Trains Cancelled, Three Dead; Indian Coast Guard Ships Patrol Off Gujarat

Biparjoy Cyclone LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy, a name given by Bangladesh and pronounced as ‘Biporjoy’, has already started hitting normal life before its landfall on June 15 near the fishing port of Gujarat’s Jakhau. Indian Coast Guard ships were seen patrolling off the coast of Gujarat on Tuesday morning, while Western Railways said that 67 trains have been cancelled. Visuals from Mumbai’s Worli Sea Face showed high tidal waves in Arabian Sea.

