Cyclone Mocha Update: Offshore Activities Banned, Measures Taken But Storm May not Hit Bengal, Odisha

The weather office said a low-pressure area that developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday is anticipated to strengthen into a cyclone and is likely to progress towards the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar later this week.
During a press briefing, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of the India Meteorological Department, stated that the low-pressure area is projected to consolidate into a depression by Tuesday evening and subsequently escalate into a cyclonic storm the following day.
Let’s Look At Some of the Updates
-Precautionary Measure Take, Says Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured people that necessary precautionary measures have been taken and there was no need to panic as Cyclone Mocha might not make landfall in the eastern state.
“There is no reason to panic about Cyclone Mocha… it may not make a landfall in West Bengal. But the coastal areas of the state have been asked to remain cautious. Alerts have been issued in Sunderbans and Digha on May 10 and 11 as a precautionary measure," she said.
The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that the depression that has formed over the Bay of Bengal will not have much impact on the state.
-Fishermen, Ships & Trawlers Asked Not to Venture into Sea
He asked fishermen, ships, trawlers and small boats not to venture into the south-east Bay of Bengal and urged those in the region to return to the coast.
The cyclone will be named Mocha (Mokha), a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago.
-Cyclone to Move to Central BoB Till May 11
“The cyclonic storm will move initially north-northwest to central Bay of Bengal till May 11 and then re-curve and move north-northeast towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coast," Mohapatra said.
-Wind Speed Could Be Up to 70kmph
The Met department said that the wind speed could reach 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea on Tuesday.
Mohapatra said under the influence of the weather system, Andaman and Nicobar islands are expected to experience very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
-Tourism Offshore Activities Banned
The weather office has suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands and over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal till Friday.
Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here