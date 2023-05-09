Cyclone Mocha Update: Offshore Activities Banned, Measures Taken But Storm May not Hit Bengal, Odisha

Let’s Look At Some of the Updates

-Precautionary Measure Take, Says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured people that necessary precautionary measures have been taken and there was no need to panic as Cyclone Mocha might not make landfall in the eastern state.

“There is no reason to panic about Cyclone Mocha… it may not make a landfall in West Bengal. But the coastal areas of the state have been asked to remain cautious. Alerts have been issued in Sunderbans and Digha on May 10 and 11 as a precautionary measure," she said.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that the depression that has formed over the Bay of Bengal will not have much impact on the state.

-Fishermen, Ships & Trawlers Asked Not to Venture into Sea

He asked fishermen, ships, trawlers and small boats not to venture into the south-east Bay of Bengal and urged those in the region to return to the coast.